First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.57. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.