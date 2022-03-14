First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after buying an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,412,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $46.57. 34,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.