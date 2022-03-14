First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.57

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 7715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,405,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

