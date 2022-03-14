FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 77.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in FirstService by 75.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,627,000 after purchasing an additional 177,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in FirstService by 486.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV opened at $134.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $130.90 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSV. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

