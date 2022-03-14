FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 3.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 72.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,648. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.