Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

