Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

