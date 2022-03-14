Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $55.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 15,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,206. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

