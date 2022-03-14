Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $55.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 15,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,206. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
