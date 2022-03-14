FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,172,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,568,000 after purchasing an additional 110,090 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN opened at $145.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.84. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.97 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

