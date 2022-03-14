FY2022 Earnings Forecast for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OPTN stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

