FY2023 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Boosted by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

OXY opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

