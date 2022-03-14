Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 640,700 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the February 13th total of 297,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRTX opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.32. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

