Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 234,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

