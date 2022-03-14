GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 62,395 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 87,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 296,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,055 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 174,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period.

GGN opened at $3.97 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

