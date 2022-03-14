Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.47 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00011281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $44.36 million and $9.47 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.50 or 0.06630978 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.96 or 1.00109765 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040842 BTC.
Gas Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “
Buying and Selling Gas
