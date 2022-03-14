GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.70 Million

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $336.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.27 million and the lowest is $329.41 million. GDS reported sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,025,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $77,988,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GDS by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GDS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $23,580,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. GDS has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

