GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($45.65) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.86 ($47.67).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.35 ($39.51) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.01 ($33.71) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

