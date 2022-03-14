General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.53 billion to $19.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. 217,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,096. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

