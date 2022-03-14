Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Genesco in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

