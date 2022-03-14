Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

