Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532,054. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.