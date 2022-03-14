Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GLEE remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Monday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Gladstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLEE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

