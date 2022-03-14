Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.8 days.
OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $12.23 on Monday. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.
Glanbia Company Profile (Get Rating)
