Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $311.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.12. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.