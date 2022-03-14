Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,651,000 after purchasing an additional 567,605 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 321,716 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $81.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

