Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18.

