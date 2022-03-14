Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR opened at $74.33 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.