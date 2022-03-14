Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at about $280,000.

HERO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. 8,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

