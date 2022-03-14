GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $391.50.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $129.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.20. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $286.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 6.23%.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

