GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the February 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $576,318,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $134,798,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

