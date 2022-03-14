goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.50.

goeasy stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $94.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

About goeasy (Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.