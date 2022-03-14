goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.50.

goeasy stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $94.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

