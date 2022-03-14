GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.46

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 2767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.54, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,379 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,372. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

