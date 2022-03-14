Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Grit Real Estate Income Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GR1T opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £160.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.55. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

About Grit Real Estate Income Group (Get Rating)

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

