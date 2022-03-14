Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of GCHEF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.