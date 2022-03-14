Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of GCHEF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $1.93.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile (Get Rating)
