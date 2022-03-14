Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.93. 998,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,752. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.93.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

