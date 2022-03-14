Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $293.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.67. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

