GYEN One Day Trading Volume Tops $462,759.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $462,759.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.04 or 0.06538257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.23 or 0.99749930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040584 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

