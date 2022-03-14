Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $350.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.12.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

