Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSO. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.41) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

In related news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,158.22). Insiders have purchased 568,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,391,239 in the last quarter.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

