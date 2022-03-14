Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €183.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €184.82 ($203.10).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €191.00 ($209.89) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday.

FRA:HNR1 traded up €4.45 ($4.89) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €147.50 ($162.09). 190,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of €167.79 and a 200 day moving average of €161.83. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

