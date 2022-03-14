HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO Sells $755,000.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HONE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.11. 176,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,804. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $804.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.