Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

