Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$635,924.68.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00.

CM opened at C$158.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$122.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

