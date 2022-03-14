Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€300.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €308.67 ($335.51).

FRA ADS opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €234.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €261.59. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

