HC Wainwright Raises Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $8.50

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 192.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ABUS opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

