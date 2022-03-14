HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 160.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

RAPT stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $634.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $373,018. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 297,038 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

