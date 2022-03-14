HCI Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCI Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HCI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

HCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $66.91 on Monday. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.89 million, a P/E ratio of 238.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.45%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

