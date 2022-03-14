Head-To-Head Analysis: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 17.42% 12.42% 10.00% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -59.85% -49.58%

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.02 $26.91 million $1.26 33.64 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.76) -1.57

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.67%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Lyra Therapeutics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Lyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

