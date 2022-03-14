Head to Head Analysis: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) vs. Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation 43.59% 22.02% 1.82%

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 6 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $130.29, indicating a potential upside of 56.90%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 4.31 $899.20 million $8.67 9.58

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares (Get Rating)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investment portfolio, corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

