Head-To-Head Contrast: Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) and Its Competitors

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sun Country Airlines to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 12.44% 4.29% 1.50% Sun Country Airlines Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sun Country Airlines Competitors 659 2179 3130 195 2.46

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.14%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 59.20%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million $77.47 million 17.57 Sun Country Airlines Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 5.57

Sun Country Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sun Country Airlines. Sun Country Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

